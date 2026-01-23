Four people found dead in shooting at Lawrenceville home

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Four people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a home in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County police were called to a residence on Brook Ivy Court, near Alton C. Crews Middle School, around 2:30 a.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call from a child inside the home.

Gwinnett County Police Department Corporal Angela Carter says officers arrived and found four adults dead inside the residence.

“They also located three juveniles who were located in the closet on the upper floor of the residence and they were unarmed,” Carter said.

Police later determined that one of the children inside the home made the 911 call.

A suspect was found a short distance away and taken into custody without incident. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic-related, though the motive remains under investigation.

“Anytime someone loses their life in a situation like this, it’s tragic,” Carter said. “But it’s definitely not everyday that you find these many people that have died in one incident.”

Police say there are no outstanding suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.