Fort Yargo State Park holds tribute hike for Apalachee school shooting victims

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Fort Yargo State Park hosted a tribute hike to honor the lives lost in the Apalachee School shooting in 2024.

The seven-mile hike was led by park rangers and volunteer staff on the loop around the lake.

Park Manager Lori Hamby said the anniversary is a time for the community to come together and grieve.

“We thought it would be a nice way to get the community involved and come out and remember the four souls that we lost that day,” Hamby said. “Get people outside and get their minds off everything and enjoy the beautiful scenery here at the park.”

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly Apalachee High School shooting. Earlier this week, Winder city officials also honored the shooting victims with new flagpole banners.

“Remembering those that we’ve lost, keeping it fresh in our minds and helping the folks that were impacted by it,” Hamby said.