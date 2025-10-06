Local

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office receives more than $130K grant from state to fund HEAT unit

By WSB Radio News Staff
A driver was caught speeding at 80mph in a 45mph zone on Bethelview Road, leading to their detention for reckless driving, Forsyth County authorities said.
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH, GA — Forsyth County gets grant money from the state to fund its “HEAT” unit, which stands for Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.

“They focus on getting aggressive drivers off of the streets, whether it’s reckless driving, DUI, speeders, that sort of thing,” Stacie Miller with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Miller says they’re getting more than $136,000.

She says the two-man HEAT Unit wouldn’t be possible without the grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“It definitely decreases the number of crashes and the number of fatality crashes, as well,” Miller said.

