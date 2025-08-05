Forsyth County Schools begin new academic year with plans for future growth

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — With the school year now underway, Forsyth County is planning ahead despite a recent slowdown in growth.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Young says while the county’s rapid development has slowed in recent years, Forsyth remains focused on smart, long-term planning. “We continue to do our five-year projections,” he said. “Our facilities department does a tremendous job of pinpointing our growth and developing that; it feeds into when we get ready to do a SPLOST referendum.”

Leaders are eyeing the construction of a new elementary school and expansions at select middle and high schools. This all depends on voter approval of a proposed extension of the one-percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for education, which will be on the ballot this November.

Dr. Young says paying for the projects in cash without taking on new debt, is a key goal of the SPLOST extension. “By adding on to our existing high schools a little bit, that keeps us from having to redistrict families,” he added.

The district currently operates 42 schools and has seen enrollment increase by 40% over the past decade. Although parts of the county, particularly in the south, are experiencing a lull in home sales, Young attributes that to fewer families relocating due to a tighter housing market and lower birth rates.

Still, officials believe the slowdown is temporary and are preparing accordingly. “Generally speaking, parents are moving to a school system and want to stay there through high school,” said Young.

District leaders say smart planning and voter-approved funding will be key to meeting future demand.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story