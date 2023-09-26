Forsyth County leaders to decide if developers can build new arena

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s now up to leaders in Forsyth County to decide if developers can build a new arena.

If approved, The Gathering arena will be located off Georgia 400 between Cumming and Alpharetta.

A panel of developers has now reviewed plans and determined they are up to standards for growth, parking, and the environment.

The $1 Billion mixed-use project would be larger than The Battery.

In April, a county commissioner was asked if the Gathering at South Forsyth was preparing to be the home for a new National Hockey League team in our state.

“That’s not something that I can guarantee at this point. What I can say about it is that you know, we are positioning this development to be able to host something of that nature, as well as, you know, all of the other things that you might go down to the Benz for,” said commissioner Laura Semanson.