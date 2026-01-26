Forsyth County on alert for refreezing as crews monitor road conditions

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Forsyth County is among the north metro Atlanta counties continuing to recover from the ice storm, as officials monitor potentially dangerous conditions Monday morning.

County leaders say they are prepared for lingering ice and the possibility of refreezing as temperatures continue to drop. Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown says the county has been fortunate so far.

“Very limited action; only a few downed power lines, they were repaired very quickly. There were a few branches on roads that were taken care of,” Brown said.

Brown says a new fleet of county trucks is back out on the roads Monday morning to continue treatment efforts and address any remaining problem areas.

Officials warn that colder temperatures could create hazardous travel conditions, especially overnight.

“We’re anticipating a lot of refreezing again here on Monday night, so we’re really trying to make sure we’re active out there on the roads and keeping them as safe as we possibly can for folks that really need to travel,” Brown said. “But ultimately we’re hoping folks are going to stay in.”

Brown says Forsyth County may have been at the epicenter of the storm, particularly in the northern part of the county, where some areas saw significant ice accumulation.

“The National Weather Service that we spoke to for the week leading up to this really indicated that we might be at the epicenter here in Forsyth County,” Brown said. “And that really was the case, especially at the northern end of the county having in some areas up to half an inch of ice, which really can have a crippling effect.”

While only a few power lines and tree branches have come down so far, officials warn conditions could worsen as temperatures continue to drop.

Forsyth County is urging residents to stay put and avoid travel unless necessary as recovery efforts continue.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.