Former strip club, gas station property to be new location for Employees’ Retirement System of GA

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gas station destroyed after fire in midtown Atlanta (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — You’ve seen the empty plot of land along I-75 and Northside Drive as you drive south into midtown Atlanta.

It was once the home of a strip club and a gas station that caught fire in May of 2024.

Now, construction has begun for a new home for the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia (ERSGA).

Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia Executive Director Jim Potvin says it has taken over two years to put the plot together.

The building will have seven parking levels, with one underground and nine floors for offices, for a total of 15 floors above ground.

Three floors will be leased to outside tenants.

The project is expected to be completed in March of 2028.

