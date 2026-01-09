Former school district official claims retaliation after reporting misconduct

COBB COUNTY, GA — A former employee of Marietta City Schools has filed a new lawsuit, claiming she was forced to resign after reporting misconduct within the district.

Sarah Barbour, the former director of the Marietta Student Life Center, alleges she faced retaliation after “blowing the whistle” on several issues, including the improper reporting of sexual assaults and suspensions, the unauthorized release of student information, and the harassment of students perceived as being LGBTQ plus.

According to the complaint, Barbour says district leadership responded by slashing most of the Student Life Center’s budget, along with her job duties and services provided to students and families. She claims those actions ultimately forced her out of her position.

Barbour led the Student Life Center from November 2021 until her termination last May. The center, which was established more than a decade ago, provides families in the district with resources such as counseling, food pantry access, and career coaching.

The lawsuit, filed in Cobb County, seeks back pay, front pay and compensation for emotional distress.

Barbour previously sued the district for racial discrimination and whistleblower retaliation, but that case was dismissed last fall.

So far, the district has not responded to the lawsuit. WSB Radio has reached out to Marietta City Schools for comment and is awaiting a response.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.