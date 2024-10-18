Local

Former President Barack Obama to campaign in GA for Vice President Kamala Harris

Election 2024 Harris Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance in Georgia on the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris next week.

Obama will appear with Harris at an event on Oct. 24, according to a Harris campaign senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press. Other details about where and when the event will happen have not been released.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is speaking a few days later on Oct. 29 for When We All Vote rally in Atlanta.

Both Harris and former President Donald Trump have already made several trips throughout the year to Georgia with more on the books.

Harris is scheduled to make a trip to Atlanta on Saturday. No details have been announced.

Trump’s next visit to Georgia is scheduled for Oct. 23 where the Republican nominee will attend a campaign rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth. Political commentator Charlie Kirk and his PAC the Turning Point Action will host the rally.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Macon native and country singer Jason Aldean are among Trump’s guests.


