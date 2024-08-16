Local

Former nursing home worker accused of stealing thousands from residents

By WSBTV

Former nursing home worker accused of stealing thousands from residents Marilyn Fulks is accused of stealing pre-loaded payment cards sent to Chestnut Ridge in Cumming by the Georgia Department of Human Services. (PHOTO: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former caregiver at a nursing home facility in Forsyth County has been indicted for alleged financial crimes against elderly residents.

Marilyn Fulks is accused of stealing pre-loaded payment cards sent to Chestnut Ridge in Cumming by the Georgia Department of Human Services.

The cards contained $350 and were intended to be used by elderly residents for essential needs.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that Fulks used the money for her own expenses.

Salina Williams, whose mother-in-law lives at Chestnut Ridge, told Regan that she is stunned by the arrest of the former employee.

“It’s alarming. It’s unfortunate. It’s unfortunate you hear these things in a lot of these types of facilities. It’s scary,” Williams said.

Police said Fulks was indicted on 106 felony counts of elder abuse, ID theft, and financial transaction card theft.

They say there are 35 victims and the fraud amounted to $15,000.

Fulks has bonded out of jail.

The nursing home said they would not comment on the former employee, only saying she no longer works at the facility.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!