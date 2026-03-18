Former NBA star helps cover funeral costs for Douglas County girl who died after bus stop fight

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A former NBA legend is helping a Douglas County family give a final sendoff to their daughter.

Shaquille O’Neal is partnering with Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds to cover the cost of the funeral for 12-year-old Jada West.

West is the Douglas County middle school student who died from a brain injury after a fight at her school bus stop. Her parents say she was being bullied.

In a statement, O’Neal said the story touched his heart the moment he heard about it.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do,” O’Neal said.

Sheriff Pounds says the goal is to let Jada’s family know they are not alone.

Villa Rica police are still investigating the fight that led to her death.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.