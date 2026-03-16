Mother seeks answers after Douglas County sixth-grader dies following bus stop fight

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — The mother of a sixth-grader who died days after a fight at a school bus stop in Douglas County spoke publicly Monday morning.

12-year-old Jada West had reportedly been arguing with another girl on the school bus before the fight happened at a bus stop in Villa Rica.

Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs says there were concerns raised before the incident.

“The school was on notice, the school system was on notice as well that Jada was the victim as well, her parents had notified them and so we are greatly concerned that after them being placed on notice this incident occurred,” Griggs said.

Griggs says West walked away from the fight, but her heart stopped before she made it home.

“Anytime you lose your only child, it shapes you,” Griggs said.

Griggs says the family believes there were previous warnings that West had been the victim of bullying.

“There had been previous warnings that she was the victim of bullying and we believe that the individuals who took part in the fight had no place being on that particular bus,” Griggs said.

Griggs also described video of the fight near West’s Villa Rica home as disturbing.

“We want to get to the bottom of why such a beautiful vibrant young lady who was a victim of bullying is no longer here with us,” Griggs said.

Griggs says West’s mother now has three attorneys helping her raise questions as she searches for answers.

“We are going to get to the bottom of what happened,” Griggs said.

Griggs is working alongside civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels.

The Douglas County School District says there is nothing to indicate the incident is related to any on-campus activity.

The Villa Rica Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.