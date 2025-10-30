Former metro Atlanta mayor indicted, accused of making false statements while seeking office

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A former metro Atlanta mayor who previously served federal prison time for theft has been indicted for making false statements as he attempted to run for office again.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, a DeKalb County Grand Jury indicted Jason Wallace Lary Sr., 63, of Stonecrest on charges including:

False Registration; Unlawful Disclosure of Voter Registration Information

False Swearing (two counts)

Making False Statements in Connection with Filing Notice of Candidacy or Qualifying as a Candidate

Lary previously pleaded guilty in January 2022 to wire fraud, federal program theft, and conspiracy related to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the City of Stonecrest while serving as mayor.

In July 2022, he was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, officials said.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said that this summer, when registering to vote and qualifying for a City Council seat, Lary signed documents falsely stating he was not a convicted felon.