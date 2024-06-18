Local

Former husband of Morehouse School of Medicine surgical resident stabbed to death arrested in murder

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Dr. Samantha Woolery Dr. Samantha Woolery graduated from Western Michigan and was a resident physician at Morehouse School of Medicine.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found stabbed to death in Marietta has been identified as a resident at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Samantha Woolery died after she was attacked inside her apartment at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive.

On Monday afternoon, Marietta police said Woolery’s ex-husband, Mickey Anthony Woolery, was arrested in Indiana and charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and felony malice murder.

It was confirmed that Wooley recently graduated from Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and was completing her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Police said the attack happened sometime over the weekend.

Woolery’s co-workers became suspicious after she didn’t show up for work. Police said the door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived.

Detectives said that Mickey Woolery fled Georgia after the murder and returned to his primary home in Carmel, Indiana. Detectives from both agencies coordinated efforts and searched multiple addresses. Detectives said Woolery attempted to run before he was caught.

Detectives are now working to coordinate Woolery’s extradition back to Georgia.


