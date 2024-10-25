Former Gwinnett County bus driver accused of attacking, choking 12-year-old on bus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County bus driver was fired from the district after she allegedly attacked a seventh-grader on a bus.

Police say a former school bus driver assaulted a 12-year-old student inside a school bus.

According to an arrest warrant, Rhodesia Ealey “slapped, punched and choked a 7th-grade student” on a bus at McConnell Middle School.

“We expect adults to know how to handle children. They’re going to try adults but there’s no reason to put your hands on other people’s children,” parent Maya Watson said.

Gwinnett School police say it happened on Sept. 30 just before 9 a.m.

Ealey was booked into jail Monday after an investigation that lasted for more than three weeks.

In a letter to parents, principal Derico White at McConnell Middle School wrote “As soon as the incident was reported, we immediately contacted our school resource officer.”

Police haven’t said what led to the alleged attack and what evidence they used.

Some parents say they hope the young victim can recover.

“We don’t want to see our kids being harmed by adults that we trust,” Watson said.

She’s charged with simple battery.