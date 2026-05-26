Former Georgia deputy acquitted of rape but sentenced to prison on oath violation charges

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A former Newton County deputy has been found not guilty of raping a woman in 2023, but he will still serve prison time.

According to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement was first contacted by hospital staff after a victim disclosed what occurred.

Officials said the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hospital, interviewed the victim, and obtained surveillance footage from a nearby gas station.

Prosecutors said the case was initially unclear because the incident happened near a county line, making it uncertain which agency had jurisdiction. However, investigators later determined the suspect was a deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, prompting Sheriff Ezell Brown to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

A lawyer for former deputy George Rahming said a jury took just three hours to acquit Rahming of sexually assaulting a woman he gave a ride to in his patrol car.

Jackie “The Fly Lawyer” Patterson said while Rahming was convicted of three counts of violating his oath of office related to sex on duty, he maintains the encounter was consensual.

“He admitted it was stupid of him to do that,” Patterson said. “The reason why these convictions are improper is because they didn’t charge him with the oath that he took, they charged him with a municipal oath versus a county oath.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Rahming was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of violation of oath by public officer related to conduct in July 2023.

Sheriff Brown released the following statement:

“No one is above the law, especially those who take an oath to serve and protect. The badge is a symbol of trust. When that trust is broken, people expect accountability. While this case does not reflect the many law enforcement officers who serve this community with integrity every day, it does demonstrate our commitment to holding individuals accountable and maintaining the public’s trust in our agency. We will continue working to protect this community and uphold the values this office stands for.”

Patterson is appealing the sentence of 15 years with seven to serve and hopes for a hearing within 30 days.