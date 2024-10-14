Local

Former GA school resource officer arrested after GBI investigates his interactions with students

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a former school resource officer in Habersham County.

David Matthew Jackels, 47, of Cornelia, Georgia was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

He has been charged with violation of oath of office by a public officer and making false statements.

On Feb. 29, Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell asked the GBI to investigate allegations against Jackels regarding his interactions with students.

Jackels was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 706-348-4866.

You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!