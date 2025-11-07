Former Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested for domestic violence incident

LOS ANGELES — The former Atlanta Falcon star running back known for his “Dirty Bird” touchdown celebration is awaiting a court date next month after an argument at a Los Angeles home turned violent.

Jamal Anderson allegedly strangled his victim. An ambulance was called and Anderson was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

He posted $50K bail Thursday afternoon and was released from jail.

ABC News Alex Stone reports the victim did not seek medical treatment.

The 53-year-old Jamal Anderson is set to appear in a Los Angeles court December 3.