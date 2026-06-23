Teacher accused of having sex with six students faces possible return to jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bond of a former Douglas County teacher accused of sex crimes involving students.

According to court filings, Maris Nichols is accused of violating the conditions of her house arrest by breaking her curfew dozens of times and traveling outside approved areas.

Prosecutors allege Nichols violated her curfew 38 times and went outside approved locations, including restaurants and retail stores. Other court filings allege she violated the conditions of her house arrest more than 47 times.

Nichols is awaiting trial on charges that she had sex with at least six students, some of whom were under the age of 16. Prosecutors allege some of the encounters occurred in a classroom.

A hearing on the latest allegations is scheduled for next week in Douglas County Superior Court.

Prosecutors are asking the court to revoke Nichols’ bond and return her to jail while she awaits trial.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.