Former Douglas County judge found not guilty of punching Atlanta police officer

ATLANTA — A former Douglas County judge accused of punching an Atlanta police officer outside a Buckhead nightclub has been found not guilty.

Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was acquitted of a misdemeanor obstruction charge. A Fulton County jury reached the verdict in less than an hour after two days of testimony.

Peterson broke down in tears after the verdict was read. She represented herself at trial.

The incident happened in June 2024 when Atlanta police responded to a disturbance outside the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road.

Peterson said she was trying to help a woman being attacked by a man at the club when a police officer also stepped in.

The officer claimed Peterson hit her, but the woman said Peterson did not mean to hit the officer.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.