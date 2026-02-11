Former DeKalb County officer faces plea hearing in fatal Stone Mountain shooting

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Former DeKalb County police officer Russell Mathis is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing in connection with the fatal shooting of Marando Salmon.

Prosecutors say Mathis and another officer entered Salmon’s home after responding to calls about a stolen vehicle. Once inside, Salmon was shot while sitting in his bed.

Mathis faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He claims he believed a phone thrown at him by Salmon was a knife.

The plea hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. as the court considers the next steps in the case.