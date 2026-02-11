Local

Former DeKalb County officer faces plea hearing in fatal Stone Mountain shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Former Officer Russell Mathis (L) and Marando Salmon (R) (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office/Provided)
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Former DeKalb County police officer Russell Mathis is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing in connection with the fatal shooting of Marando Salmon.

Prosecutors say Mathis and another officer entered Salmon’s home after responding to calls about a stolen vehicle. Once inside, Salmon was shot while sitting in his bed.

Mathis faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He claims he believed a phone thrown at him by Salmon was a knife.

The plea hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. as the court considers the next steps in the case.

