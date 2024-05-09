Former Cobb postal worker accused of stealing mail after ripped open checks found in stolen car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former postal worker in Cobb County is now being accused of stealing mail.

Police said that they found Ebony Williams’ old work badge among nearly 30 pieces of stolen mail.

They added that the car where they found the mail, including ripped-open checks, had been reported stolen.

Police say they found the car at a Family Dollar on Spring Road.

Investigators say they saw Williams come out of the store and get into the stolen car and approach her.

“One of the first things she said was, ‘Oh, yes, this is about the car,’” Sgt. Eric Smith with the Cobb County Police Department said.

According to warrants, police found ripped-open checks from random people and companies were in the glove box and trunk of the car.

Williams admitted to being a former mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

She was arrested, but, according to jail records, has been released on bond.

“It is suspected that during her time as a mail carrier, she possibly took some of the mail that she should have been delivering,” Sgt. Smith explained.