Former employees protest outside CDC in Chamblee during ACIP meeting

ATLANTA — Under a banner that says “CDC protects us all” about two dozen former agency employees hold signs outside the CDC’s Chamblee campus to protest the changing vaccine recommendations during the ACIP meeting Friday.

They are urging the committee to focus on the science surrounding vaccine recommendations.

Katrina Kretzinger says she’s concerned about the process happening inside and the impact changing recommendations could have on families. “If a standing recommendation without any new evidence is suddenly changed, the only thing that that can really do is create confusion and sow doubt in the public,” Kretzinger said.

Others here say they are afraid that politics is playing a role in the new vaccine policy.

“We’re out here because we believe deeply in trying to protect the health of Americans and people in the world,” Dr. Barbara Marston said. “We’re worried that those processes which have been trusted and effective for years are being disrupted in ways that will end up hurting Americans’ health.”