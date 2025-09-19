CDC vaccine advisory panel meets in Atlanta for final day of high-stakes votes

ATLANTA — A new vaccine advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting for a second and final day in Atlanta, with members set to decide on recommendations that could reshape how several vaccines are given in the U.S.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to vote Friday on whether to delay the first dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine until babies are at least one month old. The current recommendation is for newborns to receive the shot within 24 hours of birth.

Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, with the American Medical Association, urged the panel to keep the existing guidelines, warning of the risks if the shot is delayed. “The American Medical Association strongly urges ACIP to keep the recommendation for newborns to receive this Hepatitis B vaccine dose,” she said.

Fryhofer noted Hepatitis B can be transmitted in utero, adding, “When it’s spread in utero, 90% of infants will remain chronically infected; and chronic means just that, the infection does not go away.”

The panel is also expected to weigh in on the COVID-19 vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration limited approval of the updated shot to adults 65 and older, as well as younger patients at higher risk for complications. CDC scientist Jon Su is scheduled to present new safety data on the vaccine before a vote on updated recommendations.

Thursday, the panel voted to drop its recommendation for the combination MMRV vaccine, measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox for children under age 4. Some medical experts warn that the move could lead to an increase in outbreaks.

Meanwhile, community members and health advocates plan to rally outside the CDC’s Chamblee campus Friday morning to voice concerns about the panel’s decisions.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.