Local

Former Atlanta Hawks player Jason Collins reveals stage-4 brain cancer diagnosis

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jason Collins (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Hawks player Jason Collins has announced he is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The 47-year-old says he is receiving treatment for stage-4 glioblastoma. Collins shared that he first began experiencing symptoms in August, when he noticed problems with his short-term memory.

Collins made history as the first openly gay player in NBA history. During his 13-year professional career, he played for six teams, including the Atlanta Hawks.

Collins says he is vowing to fight the disease as he undergoes treatment.

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!