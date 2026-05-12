Former Atlanta Hawks player Jason Collins dies after brain cancer diagnosis

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Hawks center Jason Collins has died at age 47, just months after announcing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released through the NBA.

Adam Silver said Collins’ impact extended far beyond basketball and helped make the sports world more inclusive.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations,” Silver said.

Silver also sent condolences to Collins’ husband, Brunson, and his family.

In a separate statement, Collins’ family said he died after a “valiant fight” with glioblastoma.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the family said.