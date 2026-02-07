Former Atlanta Braves player dies unexpectedly

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves player has died at age 34.

The Atlanta Braves official social media account posted a statement saying Georgia native Terrance Gore has died unexpectedly.

In addition to the Braves, Gore played for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

The MLB released the following statement:

“A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014-2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets. The speedy outfielder and pinch-running specialist stole 43 bases in his regular season career while only being caught nine times. He was 5-for-6 in Postseason stolen base attempts and stole 324 bases in 11 Minor League seasons.”

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Terrance Gore.



A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014-2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and… pic.twitter.com/dskvqtfHiz — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2026