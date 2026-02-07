Local

Former Atlanta Braves player dies unexpectedly

By WSB Radio News Staff
Terrance Gore KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 14: Terrance Gore #0 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on October 14, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves player has died at age 34.

The Atlanta Braves official social media account posted a statement saying Georgia native Terrance Gore has died unexpectedly.

In addition to the Braves, Gore played for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

The MLB released the following statement:

“A member of the back-to-back AL champion and 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals, Gore played eight Major League seasons in all from 2014-2022. He also appeared for the Cubs, Dodgers, Braves, and Mets. The speedy outfielder and pinch-running specialist stole 43 bases in his regular season career while only being caught nine times. He was 5-for-6 in Postseason stolen base attempts and stole 324 bases in 11 Minor League seasons.”

Top Stories


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage