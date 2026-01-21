Former Atlanta Braves great elected to MLB Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves great is headed to the MLB Hall of Fame.

Andruw Jones was announced as a MLB Hall of Famer on Tuesday.

Jones won 10 gold gloves during his 12 year tenure in Atlanta.

In his 17 year career, he hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIS and had 152 stolen bases. He also was a five-time All-Star, and earned 1 Silver Slugger.

In addition to the Braves, Jones played for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas, and Chicago White Sox.