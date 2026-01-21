Local

Former Atlanta Braves great elected to MLB Hall of Fame

New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA - OCTOBER 23: Andruw Jones #25 of the Atlanta Braves bats during Game four of the 1996 World Series against the New York Yankees at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on October 23, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-6. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves great is headed to the MLB Hall of Fame.

Andruw Jones was announced as a MLB Hall of Famer on Tuesday.

Jones won 10 gold gloves during his 12 year tenure in Atlanta.

In his 17 year career, he hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIS and had 152 stolen bases. He also was a five-time All-Star, and earned 1 Silver Slugger.

In addition to the Braves, Jones played for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas, and Chicago White Sox.

