Forest Park launches new court sessions to help residents resolve missed appearances

FOREST PARK, GA — The City of Forest Park is launching a new initiative aimed at helping residents resolve missed court appearances and avoid mounting legal or financial trouble.

Beginning October 16th, the city will hold “Failure to Appear” municipal court hearings on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

City officials say the new sessions are designed to assist people who have received failure to appear citations, giving them an opportunity to address the issue before it escalates into bigger problems for both residents and court staff.

The program also aims to help the city’s municipal court staff manage cases more efficiently.

Officials emphasize that these hearings are only open to individuals who have been issued citations in Forest Park and who have called ahead to schedule a hearing to be placed on the docket.

