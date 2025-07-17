Local

Ford recalls nearly 700,000 SUVs over fire risk from fuel leak

By WSB Radio News Staff
Recall alert (Ricochet64 - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

Ford is recalling nearly 700,000 SUVs due to a fire risk caused by a potential fuel leak under the hood. The recall affects certain 2021–2024 Bronco Sport models and 2020–2022 Escape vehicles.

The automaker says a faulty component could cause fuel to leak into the engine compartment, which may lead to fires, including instances where flames could shoot out from the hood.

Ford says it is not aware of any injuries at this time, but is urging affected owners to take the recall seriously. Notification letters will be mailed to impacted vehicle owners by mid-August with instructions on how to schedule repairs at authorized dealerships.

Owners can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website or contact Ford customer service for more information about the recall and next steps.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!