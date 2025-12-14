Flu cases rise nationwide as CDC urges vaccination

ATLANTA — Flu cases are on the rise across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The CDC reports high transmission of the flu virus in several states, including Colorado, New Jersey, New York, and Louisiana. Here in Georgia, health officials say flu activity is currently at a moderate level.

So far this flu season, an estimated 2.9 million people nationwide have gotten sick, and about 1,200 people have died.

Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against the flu. The CDC says it has distributed 127 million flu vaccine doses so far this season and continues to urge people to get vaccinated if they have not already.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, as officials warn that flu activity could continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.