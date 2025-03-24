Floyd County residents return home after weekend wildfire forces evacuations

FLOYD COUNTY, GA — Some residents in Floyd County are waking up at home again after a weekend wildfire forced evacuations across parts of the area. The fire, which has since been fully contained, left no injuries or fatalities, according to local officials.

Homeowner Davis Brooks said he feels fortunate after flames came dangerously close to his property. “I feel very lucky, because it got within 100 feet of the house. I feel very lucky,” he shared. Brooks also noted he had left his cat behind during the evacuation and was relieved to find the pet unharmed.

Another resident, Eric Clemmons, recalled the chaotic scene as the fire spread quickly through the neighborhood. “All of a sudden, I was in the backyard, and then I heard a lot of popping and crackling, and then when I looked up it was fire and blazes, and fire trucks everywhere. It got kind of ugly,” Clemmons said.

Emergency crews acted swiftly to contain the flames and ensure public safety. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the area for any flare ups while working to determine how the blaze started.