Floyd County man fighting for his life after injury at paper mill

By WSBTV
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man who suffered an injury at the paper mill where he works is now fighting for his life.

Timothy Obenlander works at International Paper Mill in Rome. After an accident on the job Thursday night, Obenlander suffered cardiac arrest, pulmonary contusions and an anoxic brain injury.

“My sweet Timothy is currently fighting for his life and we are fighting with him,” his girlfriend, Maria Lon, wrote on Facebook. “There is nothing more powerful than prayer. We need each and every one of you to plead to our God to save our precious boy.”

The family didn’t provide details about how the accident happened.

The community is planning to gather for a prayer vigil outside the hospital in Floyd County this afternoon.

Lon has set up a GoFundMe to help with Obenlander’s medical expenses.

