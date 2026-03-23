Floyd County Historic Courthouse evacuated after massive fire

FLOYD COUNTY, GA — The Floyd County Historic Courthouse was evacuated Monday afternoon after a massive fire was discovered in the building.

All employees inside were safely evacuated, according to Floyd County Government officials.

Rome-Floyd County Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. and are working to contain the blaze. Heavy smoke and flames were scene in photos posted on the Floyd County Government Facebook page.

Roads in the downtown area are blocked, and police are evacuating portions of Broad Street, according to officials.

The courthouse was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation, Floyd County officials said.