Local

Five teens arrested after car break-ins at Avana Uptown Apartments in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
‘Sandlot’ actor Thomas Guiry accused of throwing dumbbell at neighbor’s Jeep (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police arrested five teenage suspects following a series of car break-ins at Avana Uptown Apartments on Clairmont Road.

Officers responded early Thursday morning after reports of multiple individuals attempting to open vehicle doors in the parking deck.

Drivers in two vehicles tried to leave the scene, but police were able to stop the suspects and take them into custody.

Investigators believe the same teens may have been involved in similar incidents at other locations.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!