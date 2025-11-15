Five teens arrested after car break-ins at Avana Uptown Apartments in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police arrested five teenage suspects following a series of car break-ins at Avana Uptown Apartments on Clairmont Road.

Officers responded early Thursday morning after reports of multiple individuals attempting to open vehicle doors in the parking deck.

Drivers in two vehicles tried to leave the scene, but police were able to stop the suspects and take them into custody.

Investigators believe the same teens may have been involved in similar incidents at other locations.