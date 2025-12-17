Five new Georgia charter schools receive more than $9 million in startup grants

ATLANTA — Five new charter schools in Georgia, including four in metro Atlanta, are receiving more than $9 million in new startup grants to help prepare for their opening.

Michelle Neely with the State Charter Schools Commission says the funding can be used for a wide range of startup needs. “Furniture, things for PE, curriculum, books, supplies for their cafeteria,” Neely said.

The grants can total up to $2 million per school and are designed to help schools get ready to welcome students this fall. “They can use it for a wide range of things, but it’s all to help to get their school ready to accept students coming this fall,” Neely said.

According to the commission, one of the newly funded charter schools will focus on training students to enter healthcare professions, while another will serve both neurotypical students and those on the autism spectrum.

The five schools approved for funding will share more than $9 million in grant money, with four of them located in the metro Atlanta area.