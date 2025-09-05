Local

First bird flu case since January confirmed in Georgia backyard flock

By WSB Radio News Staff
Bird Flu The Georgia Department of Agriculture (WSBTV.com News Staff)
HENRY COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a non-commercial backyard flock in Henry County. It is the state’s first confirmed case since January.

Officials say the virus was most likely transmitted through interaction with wild birds or environmental exposure.

The Department of Agriculture is urging residents with backyard flocks to closely monitor their birds for signs of illness and immediately report any suspected cases.

State officials say vigilance is key to preventing the spread of the virus, which can move quickly among domestic and wild bird populations.

