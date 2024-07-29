Firefighters injured after firetruck hydroplanes, overturns in Meriwether County

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Meriweather County Fire and Rescue said two of its firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluations after a crash.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., a unit was responding to a crash on Georgia Highway 85 North of Gay.

As they were responding to the crash, the engine hit some water, hydroplaned, and overturned.

MCFR said both of the firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol is working the accident.

MCFR also told people there is no video of the crash and warned people not to click any links claiming to have a video.

MCFR said it is a scam or virus.

“There are some post saying there is a video of the accident,” MCFR posted on Facebook. “There is no released videos on the accident at this time. Please do not click on the link they provide. It is a scam/virus.”