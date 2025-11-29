Firearm safety and security class scheduled in metro Atlanta county

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are offering people the opportunity to learn the best practices for safe handling and storage of firearms at a class scheduled next week.

The Gwinnett County police said “on average, one gun was stolen every day in Gwinnett County last year.”

Police officials say they are working to reduce those crimes through the Gun Crimes Initiative.

Here are helpful tips from the Gwinnett County Police:

• Lock your car

• Secure your valuables

• Store firearms safely

The final class of 2025 is scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at the West Precinct in Norcross.

Registration is required, and seating is limited. Youth participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, police officials add.

Those interested in attending can register by visiting the website GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety.