Fire at original Kodak building shuts down part of Ponce de Leon Ave.

Fire by the original Kodak building

ATLANTA — Police have blocked off part of Ponce de Leon Ave. as Atlanta Fire and Rescue battles a fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at 300 Ponce de Leon Ave. around 7:53 a.m. The building appears to be the original Kodak building.

Photos of heavy flames in the back of the building have been submitted.

An Atlanta Fire spokesperson said more information will be sent out later this morning.

Atlanta police confirmed that officers are assisting with traffic. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says drivers can use North Ave. as an alternate.

This isn’t the first fire in the area this summer. Back in June, a fire broke out at the old Atlanta Eagle club, which is next door to the Kodak sign.

