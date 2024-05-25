Local

Fire in Midtown Atlanta damages ‘iconic’ Blake’s on the Park nightclub

'Iconic' LGBTQ+ Blake's on the Park nightclub was damaged in a morning fire, but the damage was minor.

ATLANTA — A fire in Midtown has the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department working to put out flames on 10th Street.

The fire was at Blake’s on the Park, a popular nightclub in Midtown.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Public Information Officer Anaré Holmes said that the fire started in the club’s upper level but the “iconic LGBTQ+ Atlanta club” did not suffer any serious structural damage.

Holmes said no one was inside or hurt during the fire and that damage was minor.

However, Holmes said it was unclear yet how the fire and smoke would impact the club’s opening hours on Saturday.

