Fire heavily damages funeral home and crematory

FAIRBURN, GA — Fire crews are investigating the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a funeral home and crematory Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Cook Brothers Funeral Directors and Crematory on Broad Street, sending flames and thick smoke into the sky. Nearby roads were shut down, including Highway 29, as firefighters from Fairburn and surrounding municipalities worked to extinguish the flames.

Authorities tell WSB there were no injuries reported. Fire officials say workers and firefighters were able to safely evacuate all four bodies being kept at the business, and they were transferred to another location.

The building sustained heavy damage. Investigators say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.