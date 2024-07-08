Local

Fire department in north GA mountains announces retirement of fire chief

By WSBTV.com News Staff

White County Fire Services Chief Michael LeFevre (White County Public Safety)

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fire Service Division Chief for White County, Georgia is retiring.

Chief Michael LeFevre will retire effective August 23.

LeFevre has been with the department for the last seven years and served as chief since June 2022.

“It takes teamwork to move mountains, and we moved several. I am grateful for the hard work and support of everyone in this fantastic department,” LeFevre said. “It is my desire that White County Fire continues to add to the list of accomplishments.”

The department did not say who would be assuming the fire chief position after August 23.

