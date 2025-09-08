Plane Train service resumes at Hartsfield-Jackson after fire alarm

ATLANTA — The Plane Train at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is back on a normal schedule after a brief shutdown Monday morning caused by a fire alarm.

An airport spokesperson said crews inspected the system, determined it was safe, and gave the all clear. Service was halted temporarily while the alarm was investigated.

Although the Plane Train has resumed operations, it is still running on a modified “shuttle schedule” due to previously scheduled service updates.

Trains are operating every eight minutes, leading to longer than usual wait times for passengers.