Final 100-day push begins ahead of November midterm elections

Members of both parties are entering the final 100 days before the November midterm elections, which will determine who controls Congress for the next two years.

Christiane Cordero with ABC News reports House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries kicked off the final stretch of the campaign in battleground Pennsylvania, where Democrats are promoting an affordability agenda centered on the cost of living.

Democrats need to flip three seats to regain control of the House. In the Senate, the party needs to pick up four seats.

Cordero reports President Donald Trump is campaigning for Republican candidates in key battleground states, including a visit to Georgia last week with Senate candidate Mike Collins, who is challenging incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff. Trump has also promoted tougher voter ID legislation as part of his campaign message.

Cordero also reports a major Senate race in Maine remains in the spotlight after Democrats replaced Senate candidate Graham Platner following a sexual assault allegation, which he denies.

A new Washington Post/Ipsos poll shows Democrats leading the generic congressional ballot by three points, 48% to 45%, as candidates from both parties make their final push toward Election Day.