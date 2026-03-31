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Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-20 lanes, causes major delays in Cobb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
I-20 tractor trailer fire
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway following an early morning crash involving two tractor-trailers along Interstate 20 in Cobb County.

Officials say the crash shut down all eastbound lanes for several hours near Riverside Parkway, leading to significant delays ahead of the morning commute.

Investigators say one truck slowed down due to road conditions and construction. A second truck then rear-ended the first, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether the driver who rear-ended the other truck will face any citations.

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