Fiery crash ends chase in Fairburn neighborhood where police investigating 3 shootings

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A fiery crash ended a chase in a Fairburn neighborhood where police are investigating multiple shootings.

According to the Fairburn Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Palm Springs Circle regarding calls of gunshots.

Officers said they tried to stop a black car leaving the area.

Police said the black car led officers on a chase that ended in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and Parkland Bend where it caught fire.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

Fairburn officials said there have been other incidents in the same area within the last month.

On Nov. 27, authorities responded to reports of gunshots near a home on Palm Springs Circle. However, the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A week later, on Dec. 5, officers were called to a different home on Palm Springs Circle regarding reports of gunshots near the area. No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said if any of the shootings are related. All of the incidents are currently being investigated by the department.

