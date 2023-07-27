Felon charged with shooting in the air while standing up in sunroof of moving vehicle

ROME, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested Monday for shooting a gun from a moving vehicle in Rome.

According to Rome police, Jaquavious Jaquail Carter, 22, was standing up through a vehicle’s sunroof as he shot the gun at around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 21 as it was being driven on E. 14th Street at Spring Creek Street in Rome.

Police say he shot into the air.

It is unclear if anyone was injured by the shot.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Carter that same day after receiving information from a witness.

Carter is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having any firearms.

He was arrested on Monday, July 24.

Carter faces a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm near a highway and a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

