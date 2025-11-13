Federal workers across the state return as 43-day government shutdown ends; SNAP relief ahead

ATLANTA — The nation’s longest federal government shutdown is officially over, and the impacts are being felt across Georgia as thousands of federal employees return to work and key services begin restarting.

President Donald Trump signed the newly approved short-term funding bill late Wednesday night, ending the 43-day shutdown and putting federal programs including SNAP, back in motion. The measure keeps the government funded through the end of January 2026, with SNAP funded through next September.

As of Thursday morning, federal workers in Georgia including those at Atlanta-based CDC headquarters are back on the job. Many who worked without pay are expected to start receiving back pay in the coming days, though it may take time for the full processing to catch up.

More than 650,000 federal workers were furloughed nationwide during the shutdown, while another 600,000 worked without pay.

There are over 1 million Georgians waiting for full SNAP benefits, which have been stalled for weeks, and are expected to restart soon. Kennesaw State political professor Kerwin Swint says benefits could begin flowing “by Friday at the latest, maybe even sooner,” now that the government is authorized to resume funding.

Flight delays and cancellations continue for now. The shutdown caused major disruptions at airports across the country, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where nearly 90 flights were canceled Thursday morning as airports work to rebuild schedules and restore staffing.

Air traffic controllers, many of whom have been working without pay will now begin receiving back pay, which officials hope will stabilize staffing and reduce widespread delays. Airlines believe they could be fully operational by the weekend, offering relief ahead of Thanksgiving, now just two weeks away.

However, political leaders are still divided. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the shutdown lasted far too long, noting, “It was so much pain that had to be endured to get to this point.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed frustration that the bill did not include extensions for Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying Democrats will continue “fighting to lift up the quality of life of everyday Americans.”

Some Democrats, including Rep. Don Davis from North Carolina, broke ranks and voted with Republicans. Davis told ABC News his vote reflected the concerns of constituents in his state who had been deeply affected by the shutdown.

What’s next?

While the government is open again, the funding bill only lasts through January 30, 2026, meaning another shutdown fight could surface in just a few months.

But for now, Georgians are seeing immediate impacts:

Federal offices are reopening,

Back pay is on the way

SNAP benefits are set to resume

Flights are expected to stabilize in the coming days.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the shutdown has already cost the U.S. economy at least $7 billion.