Federal regulators warn of scam text messages pretending to be from Amazon

ATLANTA, GA — It’s a new twist on an old scam.

Federal regulators say criminals are pretending to be Amazon again, only this time they’re sending texts claiming there’s a problem with something you bought, and offering refunds.

CBS News Christopher Cruise reports that if you click the link in the message, the scammers will be able to access to your online bank accounts.

Charlie Helman-Dollar from metro Atlanta received one of these text messages.

He says he had to look twice, but did not fall for it.

Last year, Americans lost $470M to text message scams.